Miss America pageant taking place at Mohegan Sun in December 2019

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Miss America pageant is leaving one casino town for another.

The Miss America Organization says this year’s pageant will be held at Mohegan Sun Connecticut in Uncasville, Connecticut.

“The 2020 Miss America Competition” be broadcast on NBC Dec. 19, 2019, in a switch from recent broadcaster ABC.

The competition follows 51 candidates as they compete for scholarships to be used to continue their efforts towards community service and education. Over the last two years, the Miss America Organization, a 501(c)(3), and its state competitions have awarded nearly $6 million in scholarships.

Miss America candidates contribute tens of thousands of community service hours annually and have raised more than $17 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and Miss America scholarships since 2007.

The women participating will highlight how they’re advancing the message of female strength, independence and empowerment.

“Miss America is a storied organization that has a long history of empowering women, providing tremendous educational resources to women and serving the overall public good. Like the Miss America Organization, Mohegan Sun celebrates the successful and inspiring women within our company and the Mohegan tribe. We’re thrilled to be hosting an impactful event like the Miss America Competition in December, and we look forward to working with both Miss America & NBC on what will be a tremendous evening.” – Ray Pineault, President & General Manager of Mohegan Sun

The pageant began in Atlantic City in 1921 as a way to extend the summer tourism season beyond Labor Day weekend.

It became synonymous with the New Jersey seaside resort, but moved to las Vegas in 2005, returning to Atlantic City in 2013.

Its latest departure from Atlantic City had been expected since the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority declined to renew subsidies for the pageant following last September’s competition.

Over the past six years, the agency spent more than $20 million on the pageant.

More information on tickets from Mohegan Sun will be forthcoming.