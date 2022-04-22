(WTNH) – Law enforcement throughout Connecticut works to solve missing person cases, some of whom have been missing for years or even decades.
Below is a list of missing person cases in Connecticut that remain unsolved. This list includes missing person’s names, which are linked to more details about their disappearance. They often include age-progressed photos and what agency to contact for more information.
Click on the names or photos of the missing people below to find out more about their disappearance and the investigation into the case.
Hartford County
- Angel Garcia of Hartford – Last seen October 21, 2011 at 19 years old
- Angel Garcia was last seen riding a Red Honda dirtbike with a large “Geico” logo on the side. He was last known to be heading to the man-made trails along the eastern border of the Connecticut River in East Hartford.
- Haidar Abusharqra of Manchester – Last seen December 7, 2011 at 40 years old
- His family reported no contact with him after he attended a business meeting on Main Street in Manchester. His car was found unoccupied in the lot of that location the morning of December 8, 2011.
- Terrance Duane Brown of Hartford – Last seen January 10, 2013 at 36 years old
- Terrance left his home on foot and hasn’t returned since. He was last seen wearing light green color jeans, a white zip-up jacket, and green polo boots.
- Lawrence Forbes McIntosh of Windsor Locks – Last seen December 31, 2013 at 52 years old
- He left home around 6 p.m. to get food for New Year’s, but didn’t return home.
- Awilda Marrero of Enfield – Last seen April 6, 2009 at 43 years old
- Awilda left her home in the middle of the night without personal belongings and has not been heard from since.
- Israel Rosado of Bristol – Last seen May 11, 2004 at 20 years old
- Rosado was last seen getting into a car outside his apartment on Race Street.
- Kyle Bockus of Manchester – Last seen October 27, 1999 at 31 years old
- Kyle was reported missing after not reporting for work. No concerning information was discovered at his home.
- Sandra Santiago of Hartford – Last seen September 28, 1998 at 29 years old
- Sandra left to go to an area club and never returned home.
- Rosa Marie Camacho of Hartford- Last seen October 24, 1997 at 4 years old
- Rosa was last seen with her mother leaving a store in Hartford. The child’s mother was found dead, but Rosa is still missing. Below is a picture of Rosa age-progressed to 20 years old.
- George Tsolakis of Marlborough – Last seen February 23, 1992 at 38 years old
- He was last seen by associates at the Greek American Sports Club on Maple Avenue in Hartford. On Marcy 20, 1992, his car was recovered at Foxwoods Casino where he had been issued a complimentary buffet meal “comp” ticket on March 16 and was identified by a casino employee as receiving this ticket.
- Geraldine Lisbon of East Hartford – Last seen March 10, 1977 at 32 years old
- The investigation into Geraldine’s disappearance indicates that she was possibly murdered, but her body has never been recovered.
- Anna Bertha Kenneway of Manchester – Last seen June 4, 1954 at 42 years old
- Anna disappeared under suspicious circumstances after not making contact with her children, relatives, or friends. Her second husband never filed a police report regarding her disappearance at the time.
New Haven County
- William “Billy” Smolinski, Jr. of Waterbury – Last seen August 24, 2004 at 31 years old
- Billy Smolinski Jr. was last seen when he asked a neighbor in Waterbury to watch his pet dog for a few days while he went to look at a car he was interested in buying. Smolinski Jr. left behind his truck, wallet, and keys. There is a $60,000 reward being offered leading to the whereabouts of Smolinski Jr.
- Marquita Lenae Jones of New Haven – Last seen July 1, 2011 at 27 years old
- Marquita was last seen by family in the summer of 2011 on or near West Street in New Haven.
- Andrea Michelle Reyes of New Haven – Last seen October 5, 1999 at 1 year old
- Andrea Reyes was allegedly abducted by her mother, Rosa Tenorio. They are believed to be Puebla, Mexico. Andrea has a birthmark on her forehead, has a lazy right eye, and her right knee turns inward. She may go by the last name Tenorio. Below is a picture of Andrea age-progressed to 16 years old.
- Marisela Pino of Waterbury – Last seen March 20, 1993 at 11 years old
- According to law enforcement, Marisela was last seen in the area of Nash’s Pizza. Below is a picture of Marisela age-progressed to 33 years old.
- Elizabeth Kovalik of Milford – Last seen November 13, 1987 at 28 years old
- Elizabeth failed to show up for Thanksgiving the year that she went missing. She was last seen on Nov. 13 with an acquaintance who drover her to New Haven to visit a friend. Police learned she was in New Haven from Nov. 13 through the 15th. The acquaintance told police he dropped Kovalik off on her street in Milford on Nov. 15, which is the last time anyone saw her.
- John Xavier Gaydosh of New Britain – Last seen June 1, 1963 at 30 years old
- John went to work on the day that he went missing, but did not return home. His car was located the next day near a pond.
- Vanessa Morales of Ansonia – Last seen November 29, 2019 at 1 year old
- Vanessa went missing from her house in Ansonia. Her mother was found dead in their home on Dec. 2. Vanessa was last seen by her family members on Nov. 29. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information in the case. Below is a picture of Vanessa age-progressed to 3 years old.
- Bernadine “Bernie” Paul of Waterbury – Last seen June 7, 2000 at 37 years old
- Bernadine was last seen outside the Bradlees Department Store on Chase Avenue in Waterbury. She withdrew $30 from an ATM and has never been heard from again.
- Doreen Vincent of Wallingford – Last seen June 15, 1998 at 12 years old
- Doreen was last seen at her home on Whirlwind Hill Road in Wallingford. Her father said she had an argument with her parents, took some money, extra clothing, and left through the front door. She never returned home and has never been seen again. Below is a picture of Doreen age-professed to 38 years old.
- Anton Sovetov of New Haven – Last seen February 5, 2022
- Anton Sovetov is a graphic designer in the Yale Office of Public Affairs and Communications. He was last in touch with his colleagues on Feb. 4 and was seen on video leaving a market, walking toward his apartment on Chapel Street shortly before 6 p.m. Yale is now offering a $10,00 reward for information on his disappearance.
Middlesex County
- Julieanne Miller of Old Saybrook – Last seen September 29, 1982 at 27 years old
- Julieanne was last seen at her home in the company of her boyfriend on Sept. 22. Police says she is presumed dead, but her body has not been recovered. The state is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case
- Nina Coe of Middletown – Last seen July 16, 2015 at 57 years old
- Nina went missing sometime after 2 p.m. on Jul. 7 after returning home from a doctor’s appointment. Her phone indicated that it was in use and she was home until approximately 8 p.m. She has not been heard from since.
New London County
- Ryan Bidstrup of Ledyard – Last seen March 31, 2011 at 21 years old
- Ryan went to a party in Ledyard on the date he was last seen. He was reported to have left around midnight and was supposed to walk to Pumpkin Hill Market to be picked up.
- Michael Patrick Bolen of Norwich – Last seen March 6, 2022 at 19 years old
- Michael was last seen leaving his house after a minor argument. He has not been seen or heard from since and has made no contact with family. He has not returned to pick up his belongings.
- Kevin John Belknap of Stonington – Last seen April 8, 2011 at 50 years old
- Kevin got off of work and was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. at his home in the area of Culter Street in Stonington. His car was later located abandoned in the vicinity of Watch Hill in Westerly, Rhode Island.
- Kenneth Scott Reed of Norwich – Last seen March 24, 1989 at 24 years old
- Kenneth was seen by his father parking his car on the street in front of his parents house on Forest Street in Norwich. His father went into the house due to heavy rain and waited for him, but Kenneth never came inside.
- Keith Lalima of Norwich – Last seen May 7, 1981 at 21 years old
- Keith was last seen in the area of the old Tavern on the Green on West Main Street in Norwich. It is believed he was involved in a physical altercation shortly before he disappeared. A $20,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Keith’s disappearance.
Litchfield County
- Connie Christine Smith of Salisbury – Last seen July 16, 1952 at 10 years old
- Connie was last seen by a husband and wife as they drove U.S. Route 44 in Salisbury. She was last seen near the intersection of U.S. Route 44 and Belgo Rd.
- Jacqueline Winfred Kinney of Canton – Last seen December 5, 1969 at 35 years old
- The only known circumstances are that Jacqueline was last seen on December 5.
Tolland County
- Mark Johnson of Tolland – Last seen October 24, 2006 at 42 years old
- Mark was reported missing by his wife around 11:25 p.m. and was last seen between 11 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. when he left the house on foot. Several searches of the area were conducted by a K9 team and state police helicopter, however, all ended unsuccessfully. He has not made contact with any family or friends.
- Lisa Joy White of Vernon – Last seen November 1, 1974 at 13 years old
- Lisa was last seen walking along Prospect Street in Vernon at 8 p.m. on Nov. 1. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Below of a picture of Lisa age-progressed to 56 years old.
- Janice K. Pockett of Tolland – Last seen July 26, 1973 at 7 years old
- Janice left her home by bicycle during the afternoon and was never seen again. Her bike was found nearby on Rhodes Road adjacent to a wooded area. Below is an age-progressed photo of Janice at 39 years old.
- Deborah Lee Spickler of Vernon – Last seen July 24, 1968 at 13 years old
- Deborah was last seen at Henry Park on South Street in Vernon around 3:45 p.m. She lived in Mystic, but was visiting family in Vernon at the time of her disappearance. Deborah was last seen walking alone in the direction of Henry Park’s swimming pool. Below is an age-progressed photo of Deborah at 56 years old.
Fairfield County
- Mery Acosta of Danbury – Last seen June 5, 2011 at 17 years old
- The only known information is that she was last seen in Danbury at the time of her disappearance.
- Oscar Danilo Gonzalez of Stamford – Last seen July 16, 2013 at 45 years old
- Oscar was last seen standing at the intersection of Stillwater Avenue and Alden Street and has not been seen since.
- Robert Hoagland of Newtown – Last seen July 28, 2013 at 50 years old
- Robert was last seen at a gas station filling up his VW Gulf and purchasing a map of the eastern half of the United States. He returned home and his car and two other vehicles were found at the home, but he was not there. Robert’s phone and wallet were found at the home.
- Aryndel Castrov of Bridgeport – Last seen September 19, 2013 at 24 years old
- Aryndel was reported missing by his mom and has not been seen or heard from since.
- Erica Hamilton of Stamford – Last seen March 22, 2015 at 45 years old
- Erica was last seen while she was in the process of moving. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
- Bianca Elaine Lebron of Bridgeport – Last seen November 7, 2001 at 10 years old
- Bianca was last seen at school on Nov. 7. She may have gotten into a dark colored car with tinted windows, driven by an adult male. She has a birthmark on her forehead. Below is an age-progressed photo of Bianca at 23 years old.
- Frank Nash of New Fairfield – Last seen May 20, 1999 at 35 years old
- Frank was last seen by his father at home. On May 21, Frank called his father from the Danbury Department of Motor Vehicles with questions regarding his registration. On Jun. 3, 1999, Frank’s car was recovered and towed by Salt Lake City Utah Sheriff’s Department as an abandoned motor vehicle. He has not been seen or heard from since.
- Edivano Carlos Ribeiro of Danbury – Last seen February 10, 1996 at 24 years old
- Edivano was last seen in Danbury. Two years after his disappearance, his car was found abandoned in a New York City garage.
- Regina Brown of Newtown – Last seen March 27, 1987 at 25 years old
- Regina went missing after she dropped her babysitter and children off at LaGuardia Airport in New York City to visit Regina’s parents in Texas. Regina returned back to her home in Newtown and was never heard from, spoken to, or seen again.
- April Grisanti of Norwalk – Last seen February 1, 1985 at 20 years old
- April was in the process of breaking up with her boyfriend of three years. On the evening on Jan. 31 into Feb. 1, the two had a physical altercation and the police responded, but April did not press charges. A second altercation occurred and witnesses saw April being forced into her boyfriend’s car. April was never heard from or seen again, and her boy has never been recovered. Her wallet with driver’s license, credit cards, and birth certificate were found in Norwalk a month later.
- Mary Edna Badaracco of Sherman – Last seen August 20, 1984 at 38 years old
- Mary was last seen at her home on Wakeman Road. Her husband said that when he got home from work, she was missing. Most of her belongings were also missing, although her car was still at the home, with the windshield smashed in. Foul play is expected. A $50,000 reward is being offered by the state for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for Mary’s disappearance or death.
- Jovonna Stacey Crawford of Bridgeport – Last seen June 5, 1981 at 1 year old
- Jovonna was last seen at home with a family friend. The family friend reportedly gave Jovanna to an unidentified juvenile male who was supposed to bring Jovanna to an adult female relative. Jovanna has not been seen since. Below is an age-progress photo of Jovonna at 37 years old.
- Maria Florence Anjiras of Norwalk – Last seen February 12, 1976 at 14 years old
- According to law enforcement, Maria was last seen leaving her home on a blue English race bike. The bike was later found one mile from Maria’s house in front of the home of her best friend. There were several reported sightings of Maria over the next few weeks, but she has never been found. Below is an age-progress photo of Maria at 53 years old.
