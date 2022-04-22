(WTNH) – Law enforcement throughout Connecticut works to solve missing person cases, some of whom have been missing for years or even decades.

Below is a list of missing person cases in Connecticut that remain unsolved. This list includes missing person’s names, which are linked to more details about their disappearance. They often include age-progressed photos and what agency to contact for more information.

Click on the names or photos of the missing people below to find out more about their disappearance and the investigation into the case.

Hartford County

Angel Garcia of Hartford – Last seen October 21, 2011 at 19 years old Angel Garcia was last seen riding a Red Honda dirtbike with a large “Geico” logo on the side. He was last known to be heading to the man-made trails along the eastern border of the Connecticut River in East Hartford.



Haidar Abusharqra of Manchester – Last seen December 7, 2011 at 40 years old His family reported no contact with him after he attended a business meeting on Main Street in Manchester. His car was found unoccupied in the lot of that location the morning of December 8, 2011.

Terrance Duane Brown of Hartford – Last seen January 10, 2013 at 36 years old Terrance left his home on foot and hasn’t returned since. He was last seen wearing light green color jeans, a white zip-up jacket, and green polo boots.

Lawrence Forbes McIntosh of Windsor Locks – Last seen December 31, 2013 at 52 years old He left home around 6 p.m. to get food for New Year’s, but didn’t return home.

Awilda Marrero of Enfield – Last seen April 6, 2009 at 43 years old Awilda left her home in the middle of the night without personal belongings and has not been heard from since.

Israel Rosado of Bristol – Last seen May 11, 2004 at 20 years old Rosado was last seen getting into a car outside his apartment on Race Street.

Kyle Bockus of Manchester – Last seen October 27, 1999 at 31 years old Kyle was reported missing after not reporting for work. No concerning information was discovered at his home.

Sandra Santiago of Hartford – Last seen September 28, 1998 at 29 years old Sandra left to go to an area club and never returned home.

Rosa Marie Camacho of Hartford- Last seen October 24, 1997 at 4 years old Rosa was last seen with her mother leaving a store in Hartford. The child’s mother was found dead, but Rosa is still missing. Below is a picture of Rosa age-progressed to 20 years old.



George Tsolakis of Marlborough – Last seen February 23, 1992 at 38 years old He was last seen by associates at the Greek American Sports Club on Maple Avenue in Hartford. On Marcy 20, 1992, his car was recovered at Foxwoods Casino where he had been issued a complimentary buffet meal “comp” ticket on March 16 and was identified by a casino employee as receiving this ticket.

Geraldine Lisbon of East Hartford – Last seen March 10, 1977 at 32 years old The investigation into Geraldine’s disappearance indicates that she was possibly murdered, but her body has never been recovered.

Anna Bertha Kenneway of Manchester – Last seen June 4, 1954 at 42 years old Anna disappeared under suspicious circumstances after not making contact with her children, relatives, or friends. Her second husband never filed a police report regarding her disappearance at the time.



New Haven County