Photos of Hoagland from the original police report in 2013. Photos courtesy Newtown police

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who had been missing from Newtown since 2013, and living under a different name in the state of New York, was found dead on Monday.

Robert Hoagland, 59, had been missing since July 2013.

On Monday, the Newtown Police Department was contacted by the sheriff’s department in Sullivan County, New York with information regarding Hoagland’s whereabouts. The sheriff’s department had responded to an untimely death of a man at a house in Rock Hill, New York.

While police could not initially identify the man, they found papers showing the name Robert Hoagland.

Detectives determined that Hoagland had been living in Sullivan County since around November 2013 and was living under the name Richard King.

Hoagland’s remains were taken to the Sullivan County Coroner for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, however, police said there were no signs of foul play.

According to police, Hoagland failed to pick up a family member from the airport on July 29, 2013, and did not show up to work that day. His car, wallet, medication, and phone were all left at the family home.

Police said Hoagland was last seen on July 28, 2013 at the gas station at 11 Church Hill Rd. in Newtown.

The investigation into his disappearance remained open and sightings were received nationwide. His disappearance also received lots of media attention, including a feature on the Investigation Discovery series “Disappeared.”