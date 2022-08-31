NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police have issued a silver alert for a missing 13-year-old girl, Sence Thomas, from New Haven.

Police have described Sence as a 13-year-old black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs.

Sence was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and police said she was seen wearing a black backpack and an unknown color canvas grocery bag. Her hair was styled in black and blonde single braids.

Officers said that if anyone has seen Sence or has information on her whereabouts to call the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6321.