Missing New Canaan mom’s estranged husband, his girlfriend plead not guilty, both post bond

Fotis Dulos has returned to his Farmington home in Jefferson Crossing just before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Just before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Fotis Dulos posted $500,000 bond and was escorted out of Stamford Superior Court.

After 1 p.m. on Tuesday following the court hearings, one Connecticut State Trooper and two Farmington Police Cruisers went to the Farmington home of Fotis Dulos to collect Fotis’ passport. This, in order to complete the bond posting process.

WEB EXTRA: Exclusive drone footage of Fotis Dulos’ Farmington home

The estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, the missing mother from New Canaan, and his girlfriend have both plead not guilty in court on Tuesday.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis, plead not guilty to hindering prosecution and obstruction of justice in a Stamford courtroom.

Web Extra: Michelle Troconis’ day in Stamford Superior Court

In court, Dulos walked in wearing an orange jumpsuit with his hands cuffed behind his back, immediately after Troconis’ appearance.

In a statement, Fotis Dulos’ Attorney Norm Pattis said, “I am not sure what the delay was in posting the bond. We were retained over the weekend and were able to assemble a bond package in short order. Obviously, we’re happy to see him head home. We are also looking forward to the forthcoming trial.”

Pattis added, “Mr. Dulos had no motive to kill Jennifer. A recent court order granted him 50/50 custody and called into question Jennifer’s parenting skills. We will soon address how he is best able to resume his relationship with his children.”

The prosecutor said that the DNA of Fotis Dulos was found mixed with Jennifer Dulos’ blood on a faucet in the kitchen of her New Canaan home.

Dulos’ bond was set at $500K with stipulations. News 8 spoke with a bail bondsmen who said that Dulos will pay $35,000 when he likely bonds out of the Bridgeport Correctional Facility.

However, he will have to wear GPS monitoring, hand over his passport, and not leave the state of Connecticut.

His next court appearance is scheduled for August 2nd.

WEB EXTRA: News 8 has the latest on the Dulos and Troconis court appearance:

The judge denied lowering Dulos’ bond to $100K or raising it to $850K. His lawyer, Norm Pattis, then asked for the trial to be moved to next month but that too was denied.

Troconis has already left the courthouse after her appearance which lasted about one minute. Her bond was set at $500K and she will appear in court again on July 18th.

Troconis arrived without hiding her face or saying anything to her family and friends who were in the front row. Sources tell our partners at the Hartford Courant that Troconis has an alibi for the day that Jennifer Dulos disappeared.

WEB EXTRA: Michelle Troconis arrives at court:

Her lawyer, Andrew Bowman, discussed her not guilty plea outside of court.

In the meantime, State Police continue their search for evidence at a trash and recycling plant in Hartford. Officials say they’ve been working 12-hour shifts at the plant every day for weeks, and they’re only about a third of the way done.

A local K-9 handler says they are working with canines because they have the ability to sniff out even one drop of blood.

“…I plan to ask for a substantial bond reduction tomorrow based on these factors.”

-Norm Pattis@WTNH — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) June 11, 2019

The five Dulos children are currently with their grandmother Gloria Farber, 85, in New York City, where she has hired security for them. Farber’ attorney made an appearance in the same courthouse, fighting for full custody of her five grandchildren, all ages 8 to 13. Fotis argued to keep custody arrangements the same. The judge said a ruling will come in a few days.

New Canaan police set up an email and website Monday for any information that the public has in the case.

WEB EXTRA: Farber’s attorney leaves court and exclusive interview with Fotis Dulos’ attorney

