Missing tortoise found, reunited with family

by: Nicholas Erebia

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — You may have heard of a missing dog, but what about a missing tortoise?

Well, that’s exactly what the Mountain Brook Animal Control ran into Wednesday afternoon. In a Facebook post, they asked for the owners to help them get the reptile home. The tortoise was found on Old Leeds Road near Rockcliff Circle.

Thankfully, the owners were identified and the animal was brought back home.

