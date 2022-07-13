NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – School uniforms are coming back to public schools in New Britain after a two-year break during the pandemic. There is a mixed reaction from parents about the decision.

Emily Lundy wasn’t happy learning on social media this week that her 10-year-old son, Calvin, who has autism, will have to wear a school uniform come this fall.

“For a lot of people, they don’t think about the small things that can bother an autistic person, like the clothing can bother him, shoes can bother him, dust above his head can bother him, anything can. It’s a sensory problem, Lundy said.

On Monday, New Britain’s board of education voted in favor of bringing back uniforms for students grades K through 8 after dropping the policy during the last two years because of COVID. Parents were able to weigh in and vote on the issue through the parent portal.

The final decision caused a flurry of reactions on social media with parents saying they feel left out.

“I know it feels like an overreaction, and I know the school board is trying their best, but they don’t accommodate for everybody. They don’t think about the other circumstances that the children have, especially the special education children,” Lundy said.

School Superintendent Dr. Tony Gasper released a statement that reads, “For any student with an individualized education plan that impacts their attire, appropriate accommodations will be made while still adhering to the Board’s policy as closely as possible.”

“I don’t want to wear a uniform because it’s just the same thing over and over again, and it gets boring,” said Isaiah Rios-Lebel, a student.

Tammie Smith has four grandkids in the district and shared her concerns.

“You have to go and buy specific items, specific pants, specific shirts for different schools and people may not be able to get to certain places that sell those items, or they may not be able to afford those items,” Smith said.

At the high school, there are no uniforms, but they are bringing back the pre-pandemic dress code.