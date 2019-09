(WTNH) — Mohegan Sun is taking its act to Las Vegas.

Mohegan is joining forces with J.C. Hospitality to operate the 60,000 square foot gaming space at the soon-to-be opened Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

The hotel is operated by Hilton. The deal will establish the Mohegans as the first Native American tribe to operate in Vegas.

The Virgin Hotel is expected to open sometime in 2020.