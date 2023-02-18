MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s a few more weeks of winter before we turn the page to spring. Many visited the home and garden show taking place at Mohegan Sun this weekend.

The Southeastern CT Home and Garden Show is one of the largest home shows in New England. It draws more than 20,000 visitors every year, as well as an array of products, services, Connecticut businesses, national vendors, and more.

“You’re starting to get spring fever even though we didn’t get a proper winter – it’s been so warm, but you’re still going to start getting that spring fever the seed catalogs are coming in. You want to start your seed, you want to start planting. You want to think about all that stuff,” said Sharon Palin, a floral artist.

The home and garden show will continue Sunday at Mohegan Sun from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.