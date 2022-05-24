NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Mohegan Tribe and Yale University are teaming up to combat problem gambling.

As part of this collaboration, the Mohegan Tribe will fund research at Yale University aimed at creating a cognitive behavioral therapy program. The program would expand treatment options for those with a gambling addiction.

The funding would help Yale perform clinical trials and develop a mobile app for those who might not have access to in-person treatment.

According to the Connecticut Council On Problem Gambling, calls to the state’s problem gambling hotline went up drastically when the state began a “soft launch” of online sports and casino betting platforms when compared to the previous six months.

“Obviously increases in gambling often then are accompanied by some increases with issues with gambling problems, and so there could be a greater need for individuals who need interventions or treatment for gambling issues,” said Brian Kiluk, associate professor of psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine.

“It’s a real testament to the partnership that exists here today between Mohegan, the state of Connecticut and Yale University that this is an important day, an important step forward,” said Bill Miller, American Gaming Association president and CEO.

If you or someone you know has a gambling addiction, help is available. Click here to view Mohegan Sun’s responsible gambling resources.