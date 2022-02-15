NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Scarlett Lewis’ son Jesse was one of the 20 children killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

The families of four adults and five children, including the Lewises, are part of Tuesday’s $73 million settlement.

“I believe today is one small step towards keeping our children safer in schools,” Lewis said.

When the families sued Remington in 2014, they alleged the company should be held partially responsible for the shooting because of its marketing strategy.

A 2005 federal law protects any gun manufacturers from wrongful death lawsuits filed by family members. The marketing argument proved to be a new but successful approach.

“Today was about marketing practices and holding companies accountable that have irresponsible marketing practices,” Lewis said.

The plaintiffs argued Remington targeted younger, at-risk males in advertising and product placement in violent video games. One of Remington’s ads features the rifle and the phrase: “Consider Your Man Card Reissued.”

“They play with them in video games and are kind of numb, don’t understand, can’t fully conceptualize the outcomes of their actions,” Lewis said.

Lewis said holding companies accountable is the right way, maybe the only way to keep kids safe.

“We know what we’re doing now isn’t working,” Lewis said.

Since the shooting, Lewis has created the Choose Love Movement in honor of Jesse. She has made it her life’s mission to teach children how to manage their emotions, feel connected and have healthy relationships.

Everything she does, including being part of the wrongful death lawsuit, is done with one critical mission.

“I hope that everyone has first and foremost our children’s health and well being as a priority,” Lewis said. “We’re all in this together and we need to continue to make this a priority. Today was a small step towards that.”