Mom to Mom: Advice for moms looking to start a new job, open a business

(WTNH) – After the pandemic, a lot of people are re-evaluating their personal and professional lives and this is especially true for new mothers.

Experts say now is the time to start looking for a job or jumping into a new business. But before you do, there are three pieces of advice that could help.

Neha Naik is a ‘mompreneuer.’

“I have a course for moms who want to start their own business,” Naik said.

She has two children and runs five businesses. She says before you take the leap, you should fire decide your strengths and weaknesses.

“Always make a chart or a diagram of the things that you love to do or that you’re great at and the things that you hate to do and you’re not good at and that will really help you focus on your zone of genius,” Naik said.

Next is to figure out the problem you want to solve and how you want to make a difference.

“Really sit down and figure out which problem in this whole world appeals to you the most,” Naik said.

Lastly, face those fears and tackle them head-on.

“I actually started making lists of what I’m scared of and then why I’m scared of it and that why is really the key to overcome it,” Naik said.

Remember, now is the time to pounce if you’re looking to switch things up. It’s a candidates market right now, so get out there.

Naik says don’t be afraid to even pay someone to spruce up your resume or LinkedIn profile. You need to invest in yourself and a good first impression can pay off.