HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) Connecticut’s monkeypox numbers are also growing, now at 22 confirmed cases according to the Connecticut Department of Public Health Director of Communications Christopher Boyle.



He says that 27 monkeypox vaccine doses have been given out so far, many to lab workers for their own safety. People who suspect they have monkeypox or have been in contact with someone infected should contact their doctor for testing and vaccinations.

Monkeypox numbers are growing in the United States as testing expands. Totals are nearing 3,000 cases. One third of those are in New York., where vaccine supply cannot keep up with demand.

Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Dr. Scott Roberts on the newly declared health emergency by the World Health Organization.

“So this is continuing to rise. And really this declaration reflects that we need to devote more resources and funding toward combating this epidemic. So certainly things are getting worse. That said, I think this is a disease that is much less transmissible than covid,” says Dr. Roberts.

2 monkeypox cases are children in the U.S. whose cases were traced back to men who have sex with men.

Experts say suggesting household spread.

Symptoms can include rash, fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and fatigue.

Experts say that transmission happens when someone is infected and symptomatic and has close skin to skin contact with another person. Transmission can also happen from sharing things like towels or clothing.

Most cases in the U.S. have been mild needing limited treatment but requiring isolation for about three weeks.

More monkeypox testing and vaccinations are becoming available.

“So right now we’re recommending that monkeypox vaccines are administered only to people who have known exposure to somebody with monkeypox, a vaccine. You cannot get it at your regular doctor’s visit. It has to be given through the state,” explains Dr. Roberts.