NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — People across Connecticut will finally be able to get the monkeypox vaccine tomorrow.

It comes after our neighbors in New York City and New York State declared public health emergencies due to the virus outbreak.

Clinics will be available for vaccinations, like the Fair Haven Community Health Center in New Haven. But availability will be limited.

800 — that’s how many doses the state has to protect people against the monkeypox virus. They’ll start going into arms Monday morning.

“Our goal is to try to get as many people that could be high risk for this disease, to be covered by this vaccine, as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Minisha Juthani, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Public Health.

According to the CDC, there are 33 known cases in Connecticut, at least 28 confirmed among men. But officials help a vaccine will help curb the spread.

“We don’t see this spreading wildly throughout the community, but for that group, we want to make sure who you have had close personal contact with,” said Govenor Ned Lamont.

The shots will only be given to those considered at risk: men over 18 who are sexually active in the LGBTQ+ community and have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days, and close contacts to someone infected. Studies show most cases involve men who have sex with men.

“They should get the vaccine earlier rather than later because it will take about six weeks for it to become fully effective,” said Dr. Sharon Stoll, a Yale neuroimmunologist.

Stoll says right now it’s not recommended everyone get the vaccine, as the virus is different from Covid. It’s not airborne.

“It can spread through either close contact of somebody that is carrying it or through bodily fluids,” Stoll said.

That contact has to be for an extended period of time. Symptoms can include body aches, swollen lymph nodes and a rash with raised bumps. So far, no one has died in the U.S.

A vaccine can hopefully prevent severe illness, though make sure to talk to your doctor before getting one.

This type of vaccine, we’re not recommending for people that are on certain medications, that are on chemotherapies,” Stoll said.

You will need to make an appointment before going to a clinic. A list of locations offering the vaccine is available here.