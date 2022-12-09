MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Montville has one of the nine medical marijuana dispensaries in the state that will be allowed to start selling recreational cannabis next month.

The Botonist has been busy for most of the day on Friday and people in the area feel it could get even busier as people will be allowed to buy up to ¼ ounce of pre-rolled cigarettes and other edibles.

Along with Montville, the other retailers selling adult-use cannabis are in New Haven, Branford, Torrington, Newington, Stamford, Willimantic, Danbury and Meriden. They are strategically spread out throughout the state.

“There’s definitely a lot being taken into consideration from terminals and vault space because we have to make sure everything is safe and secure,” said Sierra Lloyd, The Botonist.

The Uncasville Diner is right across the street from The Botonist and hopes an increase in traffic will mean an increase in business around town.

“It’s going to be a lot of traffic,” said Kerim Ayvaci. “It’s going to be a lot of traffic, but maybe it’s going to impact, I hope in a good way and not in a bad way.”

The mayor said he was surprised to hear on Friday morning that The Botonist was chosen to be one of the first to sell recreational marijuana. He says the town has reached out to the company to confirm its plans so the town can make its own plans when it comes to the possibility of increased traffic.