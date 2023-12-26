Today will start off very much on the foggy side across the state with the fog dense in a lot of locations. Please allow extra time to get safely to your destination. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect this morning for the entire state. The fog will burn off and partly to mostly sunny skies will prevail this afternoon. Mild once again with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Rain will be developing on Wednesday and continue into Wednesday night. This system will not be nearly as impactful as the last two rain-storms we just had. Probably around an inch of rain and not much wind with this system expected at this time. We slowly dry out on Thursday.

TODAY: Morning clouds and fog give way to mostly cloudy conditions this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain developing. Highs near 50 degrees. Rain continues overnight.

THURSDAY: Morning showers with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a rain or snow shower possible. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.