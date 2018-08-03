More mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus

The number of mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile virus is well above average, according to state health officials.

“The weather conditions that we’re having right now unfortunately are perfect for mosquitoes,” said Dr. Theodore Andreadis. “They’re very aggressive at this time of the year. With the very warm weather that we’ve been having, when you have temperatures in the 90s, they reproduce more quickly.”

The heat also helps the West Nile virus spread more quickly. The state traps mosquitoes all over Connecticut and tests them for West Nile every summer. Mosquitoes have already tested positive for West Nile in 19 different towns from Greenwich to Franklin. Experts like Ted Andreadis at the Agricultural Experiment Station say that is a lot for this time of year.

“It’s somewhat reminiscent of 2012 where we had early activity like we’re seeing now, and unfortunately, back in 2012, we ended up with 21 human cases, which is the largest number we’ve ever had in the state,” Andreadis said.

There are no reported human cases yet this year, but mosquito season stretches into October, so we are nowhere near the peak. West Nile can cause flu-like symptoms in healthy people, but can be fatal to the elderly, or people with compromised immune systems. There are steps you can take to protect yourself and your family.

“You want to eliminate any standing body of water around the home. If you’re going to be out, especially during the early evening hours, that’s when these mosquitoes are going to be most aggressively biting,” said Andreadis.

In addition to avoiding being outside at dusk and dawn, when the mosquitoes are most vicious, you going to want to always remember your bug spray. Put that on, and try to cover up as much as possible with long sleeves and long pants.