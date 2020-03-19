More public recreational spots in Connecticut to close in effort to stop spread of coronavirus

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Another executive order signed by Governor Ned Lamont will be shutting down even more businesses throughout Connecticut all in the effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

This time, the governor is announcing places like the Connecticut Post Mall must close by 8 p.m. Thursday.

On Monday, Governor Lamont signed an executive order that closed restaurants and bars. This week, he joined a coalition with governors from the tri-state area, New York and New Jersey, following the same protocols.

Now, the governor of Pennsylvania has joined the coalition creating a regional approach to combating the spread of COVID-19. The four governors announced indoor portions of large retail shopping malls, amusement parks, and bowling alleys in the four states will close by ‪8 p.m. Governor Lamont says this includes any stores, pharmacies, restaurants, or other establishments located within or connected to large shopping malls must be closed to the public.

Besides malls, they were also talking about any type of indoor or outdoor amusement parks, aquariums, zoos, arcades, children play centers, bowling alleys, and other family and children’s attractions. Those all shall be closed to the public.