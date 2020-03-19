Closings
There are currently 23 active closings. Click for more details.

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

More public recreational spots in Connecticut to close in effort to stop spread of coronavirus

News

by: Mackenzie Maynard

Posted: / Updated:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Another executive order signed by Governor Ned Lamont will be shutting down even more businesses throughout Connecticut all in the effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

This time, the governor is announcing places like the Connecticut Post Mall must close by 8 p.m. Thursday.

RELATED: List of events canceled or postpones, businesses closed in CT because of coronavirus

On Monday, Governor Lamont signed an executive order that closed restaurants and bars. This week, he joined a coalition with governors from the tri-state area, New York and New Jersey, following the same protocols.

Now, the governor of Pennsylvania has joined the coalition creating a regional approach to combating the spread of COVID-19. The four governors announced indoor portions of large retail shopping malls, amusement parks, and bowling alleys in the four states will close by ‪8 p.m. Governor Lamont says this includes any stores, pharmacies, restaurants, or other establishments located within or connected to large shopping malls must be closed to the public.

Besides malls, they were also talking about any type of indoor or outdoor amusement parks, aquariums, zoos, arcades, children play centers, bowling alleys, and other family and children’s attractions. Those all shall be closed to the public.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

More public recreational spots in Connecticut to close in effort to stop spread of coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "More public recreational spots in Connecticut to close in effort to stop spread of coronavirus"

New Haven cocktail party in the time of coronavirus social-distancing

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven cocktail party in the time of coronavirus social-distancing"

Salon in Branford feeling the squeeze after state urges businesses to shut down to mitigate coronavirus spread

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Salon in Branford feeling the squeeze after state urges businesses to shut down to mitigate coronavirus spread"

Mayor Elicker announces plan to help homeless in New Haven during coronavirus outbreak

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor Elicker announces plan to help homeless in New Haven during coronavirus outbreak"

Coronavirus Update 03 18 20: New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Update 03 18 20: New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker"

Ranger at Meigs Point Nature Center hosts FB Lives to teach children stuck home because of coronavirus about animals, nature

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Ranger at Meigs Point Nature Center hosts FB Lives to teach children stuck home because of coronavirus about animals, nature"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss