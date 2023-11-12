BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A gunshot detection system picked up more than 10 rounds of gunfire that left one man hospitalized in Bridgeport last night.

On Nov. 11 at 11:55 p.m., the Bridgeport Police Department received an alert from the gunshot detection system known as ShotSpotter. The ShotSpotter notified officials of multiple gunshots on the 700 Block of Beechwood Ave.

When officers arrived at the location, they quickly located a crime scene outside of a restaurant.

Police say while canvassing the area, multiple items of evidence were located at the scene and have been processed by the police department’s Detective Bureau and Patrol Division.

In connection to that shooting, later that night a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was dropped off at an area hospital by a private vehicle, said police.

The man, who is 34 years old, is listed in stable condition.

Police say this shooting was a targeted one and the department’s Detective Bureau has launched a criminal investigation and conducted interviews. Bridgeport police are asking the public for help in solving this crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Migdalia Ayala, at 203-581-5259. The public can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips line at 203 576-TIPS.