Nearly 3,000 power outages, flight delays reported as severe weather sweeps through Connecticut

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Nearly 3,000 power outages and flight delays have been reported as severe weather continues to push through Connecticut.

Most of the outages reported are in the Vernon area.

Vernon police are also reporting down trees and wires in Rockville. Drivers are encouraged to drive safely.

Photo of storm damage in Rockville. pic.twitter.com/dGLRM0xyna — Vernon CT Police (@VernonCTPolice) September 4, 2019

Bradley International Airport report that there are minor delays in both arrival and departing flights. The airport is open and operating under normal conditions as of 7p Wednesday.

News 8 will be monitoring storm damage all night. Check back for updates.