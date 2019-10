TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Torrington Water Company is restoring a water main break in the west side of the city causing a boil water advisory.

A reverse 911 notification was sent to the more than 3,000 affected residents.

The Department of Public Health is also monitoring the water main break. According to DPH, the break has not been found or isolated yet.

A potable water fill station is set at 277 Norfolk Road.

Anyone with questions can call Torrington Water Company at 860-489-4149.