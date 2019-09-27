More time in the sky: Delta Airlines amends support, service animal policy

FILE – In this April 1, 2017 file photo, a service dog strolls through the isle inside a United Airlines plane at Newark Liberty International Airport while taking part in a training exercise, in Newark, N.J. Delta Air Lines says for safety reasons it will require owners of service and support animals to provide more […]

(CNN)– A change that could make a big difference for travelers who need to fly with their emotional support animals.

To comply with federal guidance, Delta is lifting its 8-hour flight limit for those animals. Delta officials say they worked with the Department of Transportation and other business groups to create a solution that protects those onboard while also allowing emotional support animals on longer flights.

If you are planning on traveling with an emotional support animal or service animal, you must submit valid documentation at least 48 hours before your flight.

Keep in mind that pit bulls are still not allowed on Delta flights.