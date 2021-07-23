Morgan Wallen gives first interview after being caught on video using racial slur

(ABC) – ABC’s Michael Strahan sat down with country music star Morgan Wallen in Wallen’s first interview since he was caught on camera using a racial slur back in February.

“There’s going to be a lot of people who’re going to watch this interview and say, ‘He’s only sitting down because he wants to clean up his image, it’s all a performance,’ so what do you say to that,” Strahan asked Wallen.

“I understand that you know, I’m not ever going to make, you know, everyone happy. I can only come tell my truth and that’s all I know to do,” Wallen said.

The 28-year-old country music star quickly rose to fame with his 5-time multi-platinum chart-topping hit “Whiskey Glasses.”

His latest album Dangerous, released in January, is the highest-selling and streaming album in all of music in the U.S. this year.

In January, neighbors recorded a video, obtained by TMZ, showing Wallen using a racial slur outside of his Nashville home.

The music world responded swiftly. Within hours, Wallen was suspended from his label, his songs puled from the radio and streaming playlists, and he was ‘declared ineligible’ for the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards.

