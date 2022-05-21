A dense fog advisory is up for the southern four counties until 9AM this morning. Clouds and fog will eventually give way to sunshine throughout the morning and it will start to heat up quickly. A HEAT ADVISORY is posted for inland CT with temperatures that will climb into the 90s inland. It will be cooler at the shore with 80s for most, 70s SE CT. It will also be humid which will make the temperature feel like 95-100° in spots. Just as hot and humid tomorrow with 90s inland, 80s near the shore. A few storms Sunday evening, especially inland as a cold front works through. This will drop our temperatures for this coming week. Showers and storms possible late week.

Today: Dense fog will give way to sunshine. Hazy sun, hot and humid with record highs possible in the 90s for much of the state to the upper 70s and 80s at the shoreline. The heat index will be higher! Records: 93° (1996) BDL and 88° (1959) BDR.

Tonight: Warm and muggy with a few passing clouds. Lows 66-70.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a stray shower/thunderstorm in the evening, especially inland. Highs 75-80 at the SE shoreline to mid-upper 90s inland.

Monday: Lots of clouds. Cooler and less humid, highs in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy at the shore, more sun inland. Highs in the mid 60s at the shore, around 70 inland.

Thursday: Showers likely with highs in the 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with storms possible later in the day. Highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Passing clouds with highs in the mid 70s.