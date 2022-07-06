(WTNH) – If you’re planning your summer vacation, or even a vacation later in the year, renting a home could be your best option. Locals are renting their homes on Airbnb, and they could be cheaper than hotels in some circumstances.

If you’re coming to Connecticut for a vacation or looking to stay in Connecticut for a “staycation,” we have looked up some of the most interesting and highly rated homes in the state on Airbnb.

We are breaking them down by county:

New London County:

Water Forest Octagon in Norwich

Looking to stay in an octagon? Look no further. The Water Forest retreat is a very private 122-square-foot electrified and heated cedar octagon. It sits next to a brook on 100 acres of forest with a pond, waterfall, and hiking trails. The octagon can fit up to two guests starting at $120 a night.

Tiny home in Norwich

This tiny home is located at Water Forest Retreat in Norwich and is just steps away from a brook nestled on 100 acres of forest. The electrified and heated tiny home can fit up to two guests who can enjoy water views from inside or out on the deck and near the firepit. The tiny home starts at $130 a night.

CREDIT: Airbnb

Cozy and Bright Cottage in East Lyme

This cozy cottage was named one of the best Airbnbs in Connecticut by Business Insider Reviews in 2021! The cottage is perfectly located for exploring the Connecticut shoreline and is just ¾ of a mile from a private beach. The one-bedroom, one-bath home can fit up to four guests and starts at $289 a night.

CREDIT: Airbnb

Middlesex County:

Luxury Cottage by the sea in Guilford

The luxury cottage by the sea offers the ultimate experience to escape from hectic life. The one-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath fits four guests and offers incredible coastal views. You can watch the sunset over the water from the hot tub or the pool. You can rent this beautiful home starting at $300 per night.

CREDIT: Airbnb

Waterfront Joshua Cove Cottage in Guilford

Another beautiful home in Guilford! This cottage offers a private beach with beautiful views. The one-bedroom, one-bath home fits up to four guests. You can enjoy fishing, kayaking, and swimming at this gorgeous location. It starts at $364 per night.

CREDIT: Airbnb

Waterfront Studio in Milford

This beautiful waterfront studio apartment overlooks gorgeous sweeping views of Long Island Sound. Guests can enjoy a large private patio, which makes it a true waterfront oasis. You can stay at this one-bedroom, one-bath apartment for $132 a night.

CREDIT: Airbnb

Anchor’s Away Cottage in Middlefield

Anchor’s Away! Whether you are interested in reading, fishing, or boating, this location is perfect for you! The newly-renovated cottage offers gorgeous views. The studio location can fit up to five guests and starts at $250 a night.

CREDIT: Airbnb

Hartwoods Yurt in Guilford

If you’re looking to stay in a unique and private yurt, there is one in Guilford! It is in a peaceful, wooded area that sleeps four people. It is perfect for nature lovers as there is a brook and miles of trails nearby. You can rent this yurt for $185 a night.

CREDIT: Airbnb

Beach Bungalow in Branford

This gorgeous beach house has views of the Thimble Islands, is close to restaurants, and historic landmarks. Enjoy the beautiful Connecticut summers in this home near the water. The beachfront access home can hold up to four guests and starts at $183 a night.

CREDIT: Airbnb

Back to Nature Guesthouse in Guilford

This unique and modern guesthouse is the perfect place to relax and unwind. The one-bedroom, one-bath guesthouse can fit up to two guests and is close to beaches and shopping areas. The guesthouse starts at $243 a night.

CREDIT: Airbnb

Litchfield County:

Vintage Cottage in Litchfield

If you’re looking for a cozy cottage, look no further. This two-bedroom, one-bath cottage in Litchfield fits up to four guests! The newly-renovated house has a cozy fireplace and a private hot tub. It starts at $186 a night.

CREDIT: Airbnb

The Silo at Sun One Organic Farm in Bethlehem

If you’re interested in bunking in a silo, this is the spot for you! This one-bedroom, one-bath home fits up to two guests. The silo was converted from the 1940s into this unique location that is on a 65-acre farm. Staying at the silo starts at $101 per night.

CREDIT: Airbnb

Windy Top Cottage in Granby

The Windy Top Cottage is a romantic European getaway that was featured in Architectural Digest in 2021! The cottage has two bedrooms, and one bath, and can fit up to four guests. It is an old stone building that was constructed in 1932 by H.L. Bitter. You can rent this quaint cottage for $136 a night.

CREDIT: Airbnb

Rustic Cabin in Litchfield County

The rustic, historic family cabin was built in 1941 and sits on a private pond. It is surrounded by 35 acres of forest to enjoy and explore. The cabin has been updated with heat and AC and has a full bathroom, and a washer and dryer. It can hold up to three guests and starts at $257 a night.

CREDIT: Airbnb

Tolland County:

Heavenly Treehouse on a farm in Willington

The one-bedroom, one-bath treehouse starts at $206 a night holds up to four guests, and is absolutely gorgeous! It is on 40 acres of farmland that has all the amenities you need. It’s close to local vineyards, breweries, and hiking trails.

CREDIT: Airbnb

Tranquil Cottage in Falls Village

A tranquil cottage surrounded by a private forest is the perfect retreat to forget about the outside world. The two-bedroom, one-bath home can fit up to three guests. It is surrounded by 50 acres of private forest, waterfalls, and a pond. It was hand-built and inspired by Japanese treehouses. You can rent this cottage for $250 a night.

CREDIT: Airbnb

Vibrant Dome in Cornwall

You won’t want to miss checking out this dome home! Reconnect with nature at this three-acre location. The beautiful home offers a gorgeous porch and fun outdoor seating areas. You can fit up to 8 guests inside this three-bedroom, three-bath home, which starts at $313 a night.

CREDIT: Airbnb

Geodesic Dome in Bethlehem

This 165-square-foot dome is nested on the edge of the woods and was built from wood growing on the owner’s property. The dome only has one bedroom and is not connected to electricity, heat, or air conditioning. There is a bathroom for guests to use at the main house. This awesome dome starts at $51 a night.

CREDIT: Airbnb

The Getaway House in Litchfield

WOW! This location is absolutely gorgeous and features a heated pool and a hot tub. Come relax in the quiet area of Litchfield County where you can enjoy local wineries, horseback riding, restaurants, and local shops. The home has four bedrooms, three baths, and can hold up to 8 guests. It starts at $675 a night.

CREDIT: Airbnb

Fairfield County:

Antique Barn in Bethel

The Bucolic antique farm property can welcome folks to Connecticut countryside living at its best. Enjoy the gardens from your patio, take a dip in the pool, or hang out in your private suite. The one-bedroom, one-bath barn fits up to two guests and starts at $172 a night.

CREDIT: Airbnb

Windham County:

Treehouse in Thompson

This fun treehouse is perfect for a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or both. You can sleep among the trees on a 7-acre 1825 farm where you can meet the goats, see fairy houses, and go on a treasure hunt. The treehouse has two bedrooms, one and a half baths, and can fit up to four guests. This fun place starts at $144 a night.