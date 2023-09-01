NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’ve ever felt like it’s tough going to work after a good vacation, you’re not the only one.

According to a Passport Photo Online survey, 57% of people consider quitting after going on a long vacation. The workers said returning to the daily grind left them feeling sad and put them in a bad mood, also known as the post-holiday blues.

Another study cited in Forbes showed similar results, with 44% of workers thinking about quitting while on vacation. About 20% actually followed through, according to that survey.