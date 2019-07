MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 33-year-old mother, Brenda Santos, and her 1-year-old son have been reported missing.

She was last seen wearing a blue tank top and blue jeans on Monday, July 29th. Santos has green hair and purple highlights.

Her one-year-old son, Evan Santos, was last seen in a stroller with her.

Middletown Police have asked the public to share any information on the whereabouts of Brenda Santos and her son by contacting them at 860-638-4000.