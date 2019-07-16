Mother of slain New Haven teen holding remembrance in honor of her son

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of the New Haven community came together Tuesday to honor a young life cut short two years ago.

14-year-old Tyrick Keyes was shot and killed on Bassett Street two years ago on July 16th. His mother says friends and family are holding an event Tuesday morning near a street sign named after Tyrick where he was shot.

At Newhallville and Bassett Streets, traveling pedestrians can spot Tyrick B. Keyes Corner.

Tyrick just finished 8th grade when he was killed on July 16, 2017. Tyrick’s family tells News 8 that he liked basketball, dancing, and was looking forward to high school.

Mayor Toni Harp was there along with other mothers who have lost their children to gun violence.

No arrest has been made in this case. There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.

