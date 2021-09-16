CORONA, Queens — Authorities responding to call for a leak in a Queens apartment on Wednesday discovered the decomposing body of a woman, while her adult daughter was still in the home, according to police sources.

The landlord of the Corona building called the FDNY on Wednesday for a leak in an apartment, sources said.

The FDNY and NYPD responded just after 6:30 p.m. and upon arrival found the body of a 68-year-old woman wrapped in several trash bags in the apartment, law enforcement sources said.

The NYPD said EMS officially pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Authorities also found the dead woman’s 45-year-old daughter disoriented in the shower of the apartment, police sources said.

It was unclear if the shower was the cause of the initial leak the landlord called about.

The woman allegedly told cops her mother had died of natural causes before being taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

Police said the medical examiner will determine the older woman’s cause of death.

Her identity was not immediately released, pending proper family notification.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday.

