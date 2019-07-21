Motor vehicle accident in East Lyme closes Route 156

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – A motor vehicle accident in East Lyme closed a portion of Route 156 Sunday morning.

At 4:23 a.m., the vehicle traveled off the road and made contact with the pole. The pole snapped at its base.

According to East Lyme PD, West Main Street closed between Huntley Court and Fairhaven Road. However, local businesses are still open.

Utility crews are replacing the pole that was damaged due to the accident. There were no injuries.

This may cause sporadic power outages until repairs are finished.