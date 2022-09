PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcycle accident on Route 72 East in Plainville has caused serious injuries, state police say.

The accident happened just before 3 p.m. on Sunday. The ramp from Route 72 to I-84 East is shut down while authorities investigate.

State police said this is an active scene and encourage anyone traveling to avoid the area.

