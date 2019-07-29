Motorcycle crash closes Route 8 north in Harwinton

1  of  2
Alex Ceneviva

HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 8 northbound is closed in Harwinton Monday due to a serious motorcycle accident.

The Department of Transportation reports that Route 8 northbound is closed between exits 42 and 43 because of a crash involving a motorcycle that happened around 11:47 a.m.

State Police say that the exit 42 off ramp is closed and that Life Star was requested at the scene by the fire department. However, officials believe there are minor injuries.

There is no word on the cause of the crash or when the road is expected to reopen at this time.

