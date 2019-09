VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcycle rally held Sunday is raising awareness for addiction.

Put on by TheCharityChalleng.net, about 300 riders took part in the 34-mile ride.

All proceeds are going to the non-profit organization “Tri-Circle,” which provides support and programs for those who are dealing with addiction.

So far this year, 544 people have died from overdoses in Connecticut.