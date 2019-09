MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police report a motorcyclist was involved in a fatal accident Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, a motorcycle was traveling west on Route 89 in the area of Laurel Lane in Mansfield when a large tree limb fell and fatally struck the female driver.

Officers identified the motorcyclist as 24-year-old Aubrey Ashleigh Premo of Coventry.

The accident remains under investigation.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.