EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist died in a crash in East Lyme on Tuesday, police said.

The East Lyme Police Department responded to a 911 call of a motorcyclist down on Boston Post Road in the area of Church Lane around 10:45 p.m. Police, Flanders Fire Department, East Lyme Ambulance, and Lawrence & Memorial Paramedics also responded to the scene.

Police said the motorcyclist, identified as 39-year-old Joshua Lemay of Groton, was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lemay was traveling eastbound on Boston Post Road when his motorcycle traveled off the right side of the roadway, with no apparent involvement with other cars, police said.

The ELPD is investigating the incident.

Stay alert for news updates with WTNH in the News 8 app