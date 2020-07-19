Motorcyclist fatally struck in car crash in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a crash involving a car and motorcycle that left one man dead Saturday afternoon in East Haven.

According to Captain Joseph Murgo, a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Hemingway Avenue when a car was preparing to cross from Tyler Street Extension to Tyler Street, at which a collision occurred.

Report It! photo courtesy of Eric Hansen

Officials identified the driver of the car as 95-year-old Peter Acampora, and the motorcyclist as 29-year-old Bruce Esposito.

Esposito and Acampora were both treated on scene by the East Haven Fire Department, and brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital; Esposito with life-threatening injuries, and Acampora with serious injuries.

Esposito later died as a result of his injuries.

The South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit maintained a closed portion of Hemingway Avenue between River Street and Pennsylvania Avenue for several hours to conduct an investigation.

Charges have not been filed while the accident remains under invesitgation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this accident or captured it on their video surveillance system is urged to contact Officer Jack Messina at (203) 468-3820 or jmessina@easthavenpolice.com.