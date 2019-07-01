Motorcyclist seriously injured in East Haven crash

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Russo Avenue in East Haven has reopened following a serious motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon.

Police say the accident happened at approximately 12:25 p.m. on Russo Avenue between Strong and John Streets.

The cyclist, who names is not being released at this time, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and in surgery according to police.

The South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit is investigating the accident.

