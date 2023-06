MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after colliding with a car on Hartford Avenue in Middletown on Sunday night.

Daniel Richer, 54, was brought to Middlesex Hospital with serious head injuries. He’s currently in critical condition, according to police.

The driver of the other car was not injured.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Middletown Police Department at 860-638-4000.