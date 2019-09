NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist is in recovery after a crash left him with serious injuries.

At around 5:40 p.m. on Friday night, 42-year-old Joseph Romeo of Monroe, traveled east on Berkshire Road on his Harley when a 17-year-old female from Sandy Hook exited Sherman Street and collided with Romeo.

According to police, Romeo was thrown from the Harley and transported to a local hospital for serious injuries. The female was not hurt.