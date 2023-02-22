The Mott Corporation announced on Tuesday it will be opening a new 65,000-square-foot facility near its headquarters in Farmington.

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Mott Corporation announced on Tuesday it will be opening a new 65,000-square-foot facility near its headquarters in Farmington.

The facility will house 100 new local employees to help grow its clean energy business.

The total investment will cost tens of millions of dollars and will quadruple their production capacity for its custom-designed green hydrogen engineering solutions. The center will allow Mott to prototype filtration technology for its customers rapidly.

Hartford Inspector General Liam Brennan announces he’s running for mayor of New Haven, Hartford police union wants him fired

The Mott Corporation is a global leader in producing ultra-thin, porous metal sheets, which are a critical component in the generation of green hydrogen, a low-emission fuel. The global demand for hydrogen is expected to increase fivefold, according to the Mott Corporation.

The Mott Corporation said that less than 5% of the world’s hydrogen is produced sustainably.

Mott’s titanium porous transport layers are the thinnest in the world, which allows for efficient and cost-effective production of green hydrogen.

“The expansion of Mott Corporation is an enormous win for Connecticut and for bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal. “This new facility will bolster production of clean energy technology – helping lead the transition away from fossil fuels – and add over 100 jobs to our advanced manufacturing workforce. I am proud to join Mott in this celebration and will continue to advocate for funding to support their growth in our state.”