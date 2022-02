SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Mount Southington Ski Area is opening early on Monday to accommodate the holiday.

The ski resort will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. due to President’s Day.

Holiday pricing, hours, and lesson times are in effect on Monday. Tickets can be purchased online or at the ticket window starting at 8:30 a.m.

