Route 8 Derby roads cleared after multi-car crash

Photo: Storm Engine Co./Ambulance Corps Co. 2

Photo: Storm Engine Co./Ambulance Corps Co. 2

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are on scene of a multi-car crash on Route 8 in Derby early Wednesday morning. Authorities say one victim may have serious injuries.

Route 8 southbound between Exits 19 and 17 in Derby have been closed due to a motor vehicle accident. According to police, multiple cars were involved in the accident and it’s unclear when the roads will be reopened.

Early this morning members responded to route 8 south in the area of exit 17 for a 2 car mva. Upon arrival members found… Posted by Storm Engine Co./Ambulance Corps Co. 2 on Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Police also say multiple injuries are present, although it’s unclear the number of victims involved. One person has been reported to potentially have serious injuries.

Police say that Route 8 has been cleared.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.