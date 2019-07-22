Multi-car crash leaves 8 injured in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a multi-car accident in Norwalk that left eight people injured on Sunday.

The accident happened near Exit 16 on Interstate 95 south around 9 p.m. Police say eight vehicles were involved in the crash and two of them caught fire.

All eight people who were hurt are expected to be okay. The section of I-95 was closed for about an hour so officials could remove all the damaged vehicles.

