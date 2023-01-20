PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A home in Portland was struck by gunfire early Friday morning, according to police.

Police said just before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of 5 Maple Ave. for the report of multiple gunshots. When they arrived in the area, they found multiple shell casings in the roadway and several bullet holes that hit the side of a multi-family home.

Portland police said no injuries were reported.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a grey-colored sedan that fled the scene eastbound on Airline Avenue towards Route 66.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 860-342-6780.