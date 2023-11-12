MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle collision has caused I-91 North to come to a standstill.

At 1:25 p.m., State Police responded to I-91 North in Meriden after receiving reports of a multi-car crash.

Troopers along with emergency services and the local fire department were dispatched to the scene. While officials handled the situation, officers from the Meriden Police Department assisted by closing the exit 19 entrance ramp in Meriden.

State Police shared that I-91 northbound has been shut down for the investigation, and possible injuries have been reported.

The scene is currently active. Check back with News8 for updates.