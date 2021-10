ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A multi-vehicle accident in Rocky Hill halted cars in stand-still traffic Saturday night on I-91 Northbound.

Both the right and left lanes of I-91 Northbound closed down between exits 22, 23, and 24, Connecticut State Police confirmed. One of the cars was overturned.

According to authorities, a towing service is in route, as of 9:45 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.