Several families displaced following 2-alarm multi-family house fire in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Several families are displaced following a second-alarm multi-family house fire early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 3 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a multi-family home on 766 Garden Street in the City’s Northeast neighborhood.

Upon arrival, fire officials report that heavy fire was seen coming from the second and third floors.

The second-alarm fire was called shortly after 3:15 a.m.

Fire officials tell News 8 six occupants were transported to the hospital for evaluation. One firefighter was also transported to the hospital after a slip and fall injury.

Fire officials report that multiple families are displaced. There is a CTtransit bus on the scene to help assist the displaced occupants.

Companies are still on the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

