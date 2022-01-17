Multiple fire departments across the state looking for firefighter applicants

(WTNH) – Multiple fire agencies across the state are looking for applicants for the position of firefighter.
Thirteen different departments will be tested as a whole and one application will grant the applicant the ability to apply to all departments.
Applications will be available until Friday, February 11. The minimum qualifications are:
- $165 non-refundable application fee
- U.S. citizenship or legally authorized to work in the United States
- High school diploma or equivalent
Valid driver’s license
The following departments are accepting applications:
- Branford Fire Department
- East Hartford Fire Department
- Fairfield Fire Department
- Mansfield Fire Department
- New Canaan Fire Department
- North Haven Fire Department
- Poquonnock Bridge Fire Department
- Torrington Fire Department
- West Haven Fire Department
- West Haven-Allingtown Fire Department
- Westport Fire Department
- Willimantic Fire Department
- Wilton Fire Department
To apply, click here and find the job application for the Connecticut Firefighter Consortium Testing.