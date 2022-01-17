Multiple fire departments across the state looking for firefighter applicants

(WTNH) – Multiple fire agencies across the state are looking for applicants for the position of firefighter.  

Thirteen different departments will be tested as a whole and one application will grant the applicant the ability to apply to all departments.

Applications will be available until Friday, February 11. The minimum qualifications are:

  • $165 non-refundable application fee
  • U.S. citizenship or legally authorized to work in the United States
  • High school diploma or equivalent

Valid driver’s license

The following departments are accepting applications:

To apply, click here and find the job application for the Connecticut Firefighter Consortium Testing.

