Multiple fire departments across the state looking for firefighter applicants

(WTNH) – Multiple fire agencies across the state are looking for applicants for the position of firefighter.

Thirteen different departments will be tested as a whole and one application will grant the applicant the ability to apply to all departments.

Applications will be available until Friday, February 11. The minimum qualifications are:

$165 non-refundable application fee

U.S. citizenship or legally authorized to work in the United States

High school diploma or equivalent

Valid driver’s license

The following departments are accepting applications:

To apply, click here and find the job application for the Connecticut Firefighter Consortium Testing.