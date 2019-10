NEW YORK CITY USA – AUG. 23 : FDNY fire truck parked in the fire station in Manhattan on August 23 2017 in New York City NY. Manhattan is the most densely populated borough of New York City.

BRONX, N.Y. (WTNH) — A 5-alarm fire sent 10 people to the hospital Friday night.

Officials said one civilian and 9 firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries after a fire broke out at an apartment building on Grand Concourse in the Bronx.

This scene is still under investigation.