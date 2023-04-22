WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Westport firefighters responded to multiple car accidents on I-95, which resulted in multiple injuries.

The first accident happened at around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. There cars were involved, and all southbound lanes were temporarily closed.

Four people were brought to the hospital after the first accident, according to officials. Their status is currently unknown. The highway was reopened at 8:45 p.m.

The second accident happened about a quarter-mile south of the first accident while authorities were clearing the first accident.

EMS treated an unknown number of injured occupants from the second crash. All lanes were reopened at 9:20 p.m.